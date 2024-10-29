1 Injured After NW OKC Shooting

A person is injured after being shot in the hip after an argument in northwest Oklahoma City.

Monday, October 28th 2024, 8:38 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A person is injured after being shot in the hip after an argument in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

The scene was near North Purdue Street and Northwest 10th Street.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

