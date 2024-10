Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, located just west of Tinker Air Force Base.

By: News 9

A house caught fire Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex near Southeast 47th Street and South Sooner Road.

Firefighters said the fire began in the kitchen area of one of the residences, but no one was injured.