Oklahoma Family Advocates For Change After Daughter’s Tragic Death

Two years after their daughter was tragically killed, Scott and Amber Carter are stepping forward to advocate for legislative changes.

Two years after their daughter was tragically killed, Scott and Amber Carter are stepping forward to advocate for legislative changes. Makiya Carter,19, was struck while walking away from a Halloween party in October 2022.

“She was a free spirit who loved kids,” said Makiya’s mother Amber Carter.

Amber said her daughter dreamed of becoming a wife and mother.

“It kills me that she didn’t get to live out her dream,” Amber said.

A police report shows the accident occurred near Southwest 164th Street and Western Avenue. The driver initially left the scene.

“She died alone, and that kills me more than anything else,” Amber said.

The report indicated that the driver eventually returned to the scene and called 911, claiming he thought he had struck a deer.

“He took so long to come back I couldn’t even donate her organs so something good could have come out of it,” Amber said.

Although police found no evidence of impairment in the driver, who did not have his blood alcohol level tested, the Carters are determined to ensure that other families do not suffer as they have. They are collaborating with Victims of Impaired Drivers (VOID) to push for stricter laws regarding blood tests in accidents involving serious injuries or fatalities.

“We want to change things where human discretion is taken out,” Scott Carter stated. “If you’re in an accident and someone is seriously injured or killed, you should be required to take a blood test.”

Amber added, “I want something good to come out of her death.”

The couple's advocacy raises awareness around the issue of impaired driving and accountability. In Makiya’s case, the medical examiner noted her blood alcohol level was 0.2. However, the Carters are committed to transforming their pain into purpose, hoping their efforts will prevent future tragedies and honor their daughter’s memory.