Traffic Slowed On Hefner Parkway Due To Fatal Crash

A fatal crash is causing traffic to be slowed on southbound Hefner Parkway.

Thursday, October 24th 2024, 12:19 pm

By: News 9


A fatal crash is causing traffic to be slowed on southbound Hefner Parkway near Hefner Road.

Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma City Police are both on the scene.

There is no confirmation of the cause of the crash.

The ramp to Hefner Parkway from Hefner Drive is closed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
