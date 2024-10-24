Crews Battle Grass Fire In NE Oklahoma City

Crews are fighting a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Thursday, October 24th 2024, 11:46 am

By: News 9


Crews are fighting a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Fire Department said they have called in additional crews to help extinguish the flames.

The scene is near East Britton Road and North Kelley Avenue.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 are monitoring from the air.

May be an image of map, fire and text that says '9 FIRE THREAT ZONE TODAY GUYMON FIRE THREAT ALVA EXTREME WOODWARD PONCA CITY HIGH ENID MIAMI! MI AMI MODERATE STILLWATER LOW TULSA CLINTON OKLAHOMA CITY HEADLINES HOBART WIND GUSTS to 40 MPH SALLISAW 40 ALTUS LAWTON HUMIDITY 20%- 35% ADA MCALESTER ARDMORE DURANT IDABEL'

Many counties are under a burn ban, and the list keeps growing.

May be an image of fire, map and text that says '9 BURN BANS CIMARRON TEXAS HARPER BEAVER WOODS ALFALFA GRANT KAY WOODWARD ELLIS NOWATA MAJOR OSAGE WASHINGTON OTTAWA GARFIELD NOBLE PAWNEE DEWEY CRAIG KINGFISHER KINGFI PAYNE BLAINE LOGAN ROGER MILLS CUSTER ROGERS MAYES DELAWARE 40 BECKHAM LINCOLN CANADIAN OKLAHOMA WASHITA TULSAWAGONER CREEK CHEROKEE ADAIR GREER CADDO KIOWA HA RMON OKMULGEE MUSKOGEE SEQUOYAH CLEVELAND SEMINOLE POTTAWATOMIE GRADY MCCLAIN OKFUSKEE MCINTOSH HASKELL 40 JACKSON COMANCHE PITTSBURG HUGHES GARVIN TILLMAN TIL PONTOTOC LATIMER LE FLORE STEPHENS COTTON MURRAY COAL CARTER JOHNSTON JEFFERSON PUSHMATAHA ATOKA LOVE MARSHALL BRYAN MCCURTAIN CHOCTAW မ'

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 24th, 2024

October 24th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 6th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024