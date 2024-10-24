Crews Battle Grass Fire In NE Oklahoma City

Crews are fighting a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Fire Department said they have called in additional crews to help extinguish the flames.

The scene is near East Britton Road and North Kelley Avenue.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 are monitoring from the air.

Many counties are under a burn ban, and the list keeps growing.

