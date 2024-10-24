Flavor Of Oklahoma: Benedictine Monks Make Culinary Splash With Mission Monks Food Truck

In this week's segment of "Flavor of Oklahoma," we explore the unexpected culinary delights at the Oklahoma State Fair, where a food truck run by Benedictine Monks from Pottawatomie County captivated fair-goers with their popular "Steak Sundae," blending farm-to-table freshness with a rich community tradition.

By: Lacie Lowry

The Oklahoma State Fair is known for unique culinary creations, but this year, an unexpected first-time vendor caught the attention of fair-goers: a food truck run by Benedictine Monks from Pottawatomie County. The monks brought their farm-to-table philosophy to the fair, serving a “Steak Sundae” that quickly became one of the event’s most popular dishes.

The monks' journey from the abbey to the fair began at the Roman Catholic community in Shawnee. The Benedictine Monks, who have been in Oklahoma since the 1800s, historically supported themselves through agriculture. When their private university, St. Gregory's, closed in 2017, the community had to find new ways to sustain itself. “We were spitballing everything from livestock to chestnut trees,” said Father Simeon Spitz. “A little bankruptcy will make you reconsider some things.”

Ultimately, they returned to livestock farming, reviving a longstanding tradition. Today, the abbey’s farm includes cattle and a few guard donkeys. The monks supply their community with beef and sell it at their Monks Marketplace in Shawnee. Additionally, they’ve succeeded with honey production, drawing visitors who come for the honey but stay for the other offerings.

The monks debuted their culinary talents at the State Fair with the Mission Monks Food Truck, featuring thick-cut peppered steak strips on a bed of mashed potatoes. Brother George, known as one of the monastery’s more extroverted members, was instrumental in attracting customers. The food truck was awarded "Best New Food Concession" at the fair, with the Steak Sundae receiving an honorable mention.

The monks’ connection to the community continues growing, thanks to their food truck and local products like jams, soaps, and fudge at the Monks Marketplace. As Father Simeon noted, “People feel much more comfortable around us, and that’s been good.” The fair has provided a surprising new path for the monks to share their tradition and mission with the public.