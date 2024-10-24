2 Charged With First-Degree Murder In Cleveland County Incident

Two Cleveland County residents, one of them a 16-year-old, are charged with first-degree murder.

According to investigators the two conspired to rob the victim but ended up killing him when he fought back.

“Luke fought, he wasn’t just going to take it even though he had a gun in his face,” said Detective Stephen Ponder, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Luke Hutchinson was inside his RV in Noble, near 125th Street and Maguire Road, when investigators say Avery Weiser, 16, and Bradley Banister, 26 went to his home — armed with guns and announced they were robbing him.

Investigators say Hutchinson was getting the upper hand ¤ when Banister fired warning shots.

“There was a wrestling match in the RV,” said Ponder.

Investigators say the victim was able to break free when he was shot in the back.

The commotion was heard by relatives who lived nearby.

“He heard multiple gunshots and then there was a pause and then another pop, one final pop,” said Ponder.

Relatives went to check out what was going on.

“He sees a person wearing all black, he's running down a dirt road east of the property,” said Ponder.

Hutchinson did not survive. Detectives confronted Avery — who they learned had argued and even threatened Hutchinson before.

“At that time I told him just so you know, Luke is dead this is a murder investigation. I need to know where you were last night,” said Ponder.

Investigators say Avery then admitted he and Banister went to the victim's home in retaliation — but only intended to rob him.

“There was a Play Station, a marijuana bong that they planned on taking,” said Ponder.

Things escalated, leaving one man dead---and two others behind bars.

“You have a 16-year-old who completely changed the course of his life. how he got access to these guns is still under investigation,” said Ponder.