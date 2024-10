After weeks of searching, a lost tortoise has returned. Ferb was on the loose for weeks, but according to a social media post has returned home very hungry.

By: News 9

-

After weeks of searching, a lost tortoise has returned.

On Oct. 10, the Piedmont Police Department deployed a large drone in hopes of finding the much-loved tortoise before it got too cold out.

Ferb, with his light brown shell and adorable personality, has officially returned, according to a post shared on social media.