Multi-Vehicle Accident Causing Heavy Backup On I-44 In NW Oklahoma City

An accident involving a semi-truck and multiple vehicles is causing a heavy traffic backup on Interstate 44 in northwest Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, October 23rd 2024, 7:39 am

By: News 9


There is no word on what caused the accident.

The scene is between NW 23rd Street and NW 36th Street.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they will not be shutting down the highway.

OHP said one person reported that their head hurts, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Expect delays in the area.

