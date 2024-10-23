Traffic Moving Past Scene Of SW Oklahoma City Crash

A crash along Southwest 29th Street is impacting traffic Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Wednesday, October 23rd 2024, 5:43 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Traffic is being impacted Wednesday morning after a crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash along Southwest 29th Street and Gilson Way.

It is unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Southwest 29th Street has since been fully reopened.
