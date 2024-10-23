'Hope You Die In Horrible Pain:' Suspect Arrested, Family Speaks After OKC Gas Station Stabbing Death

A prayer was answered for the family of a store clerk murdered on Friday when police identified and arrested the man accused of killing the 18-year-old mother on Tuesday.

“I hope you die in horrible pain, as you’re dying I hope you see my cousin’s face and you see her son’s face, and what you’ve taken from her,” said Somer Goodgion, Jaedynn Anthony’s cousin.

Two Crime Stopper tips came into the police department, identifying 23-year-old Anthony Gonzalez Jr.

Police and U.S. Marshals went to Gonzalez's home Tuesday and were seen processing the residence for evidence.

Around 2:00 a.m. Friday Gonzalez, Jr. entered the 7-Eleven where he was greeted by the clerk, 18-year-old Jaedynn Anthony.

“She was doing her job, she said hi to him, and he said hi to her when he came in the door,” said Goodgion.

Video shows Gonzalez talking to Anthony while paying for items.

“When the victim who was a clerk there in the store opened the till the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register,” said Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

Then, after she complied, a court affidavit shows Gonzalez stabbed her once, walking away and leaving her to die. Police say walked home about a mile away. On Tuesday the home was surrounded by police and crime tape, police were seen collecting a machete and a knife.

"The audacity the man had to say hi to her knowing what you’re about to do this young baby," said Goodgion. A customer found Anthony and called the police, but it was too late.

"Trying to piece together everything the why the how come, what for," Goodgion added.

Anthony leaves behind a one-year-old son.

Goodgion says she should have never been at work alone, saying she often feared for her safety.

"They’re not allowed to have the phones, she brought pepper spray to work to help protect herself. what do you give these people to protect themselves? give them nothing," Goodgion added.

Goodgion says she won't set foot in another 7-Eleven.

"I will not spend another dollar. because you don’t care about your people."

She says changes must be made.

"if you can’t change your policies, then you need to close your doors. because these are real humans, they’re not robots," Goodgion said.

Police said surveillance showed Gonzalez wearing house slippers. And that he was wearing the same shoes when they arrested him today.

The family set up a Gofundme to cover funeral expenses HERE.