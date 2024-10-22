Fire Crews Working To Extinguish Lincoln Co. Grass Fire

Fire crews are working to extinguish a grass fire north of Carney.

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 12:25 pm

By: News 9


Fire crews are working to extinguish a grass fire north of Carney, according to officials from Lincoln County.

The scene is near 177 and East 810 Road.

News 9 has confirmed crews from Chandler have sent a tanker truck to the fire.

Heavy smoke has been reported in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
