Missing And Endangered Alert: 1-Year-Old Xylo Laviolette Found Safe, Sah'vannah Laviolette Still Missing

Sunday, October 20th 2024, 5:10 pm
Police say one-year-old Xylo Laviolette has been found safely and reunited with family members.
16-year-old Sah'vannah is still listed as a missing juvenile, according to police.
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Sah'vannah Laviolette and one-year-old Xylo Laviolette on Saturday.
Sah'vannah is the mother of Xylo.
