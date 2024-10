A crash involving several vehicles on I-44 closed all but one lane for at least an hour overnight.

By: News 9

About 10 cars were involved in the pileup near NW 10th Street around 2 a.m.

A News 9 crew at the scene captured one pickup truck that was rolled down an embankment.

No word on what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.