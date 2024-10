Season 3 of Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" is out now. This season is based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s series of the same name.

By: News 9

Season 3 of Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" is out now. This season is based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s series of the same name.

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli, speaks to one of the series stars upon the release.