1 Dead In NW Oklahoma City Shooting, Investigation Underway

A person was found shot and killed at a NW Oklahoma City apartment complex on Friday night, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said the victim was found in the parking lot near NW 19th and Minnie Lane around 10 p.m.

Police said it is early in the investigation, but so far no suspects have been identified.

"We have taken some people down to police headquarters to be interviewed," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with OCPD. "The public is in no more of a threat than they ever were."

OCPD said callers heard gunshots in the area and called police.

No details on the victim have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.