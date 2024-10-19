1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting

Friday, October 18th 2024, 7:21 pm
One person is injured following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
Police say the shooting happened near Lyrewood Lane and West Wilshire Boulevard.
Police say the person shot has been taken to the hospital.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
