Grass Fire Near Wellston One Of Several Across Metro, OKC Fire Department Warns Of Growing Wildfire Risk

By: News 9

Authorities responded to a grass fire near Wellston in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon.

This was one of many fires across the metro today. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says year-round, the wildfire risk is becoming increasingly common. The department says human activity is the number one cause of these fires.

To stay safe and prevent fires the OKCFD recommends: