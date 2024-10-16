Police Searching For Suspect In SW Oklahoma City Neighborhood

Wednesday, October 16th 2024, 5:24 am
Police are searching for a suspect who fled from officers Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said a driver fled from officers during a traffic stop, and now police are searching near Waterview Road and Marsh Lane.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
October 16th, 2024
October 17th, 2024
October 17th, 2024
October 15th, 2024
October 17th, 2024
October 17th, 2024
October 17th, 2024
October 17th, 2024