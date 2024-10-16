Police Searching For Suspect In SW Oklahoma City Neighborhood

Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop Wednesday morning in the southwest part of the city.

Wednesday, October 16th 2024, 5:24 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for a suspect who fled from officers Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said a driver fled from officers during a traffic stop, and now police are searching near Waterview Road and Marsh Lane.

No suspect information has been released at this time.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 16th, 2024

October 17th, 2024

October 17th, 2024

October 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 17th, 2024

October 17th, 2024

October 17th, 2024

October 17th, 2024