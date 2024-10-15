ATF, OCPD Investigate Suspicious Device Found In SW OKC Traffic Stop

Police officers conducting a traffic stop on the southwest side of Oklahoma City found "something suspicious" inside a car on Monday. The stop occurred near Southwest 21st Street and Penn Avenue, though investigators have not provided specific details about the suspicious item. The area remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to assess the situation. On Tuesday News 9 received a statement saying that ATF and Oklahoma City Police are investigating "the incident that occurred conc

By: News 9

Police officers conducting a traffic stop on the southwest side of Oklahoma City found "something suspicious" inside a car on Monday.

The stop occurred near Southwest 21st Street and Penn Avenue, though investigators have not provided specific details about the suspicious item. The area remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to assess the situation.

On Tuesday News 9 received a statement saying that ATF and Oklahoma City Police are investigating "the incident that occurred concerning a suspicious device."



