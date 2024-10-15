Commercial Fire Extinguished In SW Oklahoma City

Tuesday, October 15th 2024, 1:44 pm
A small fire in southwest Oklahoma City has been extinguished.
It was causing heavy black smoke in the area.
The scene of the fire was near Southwest 29th Street and Harvey Avenue.
Authorities said it was a small fire that involved plastic.
There is no word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
