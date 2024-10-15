Fairview Parents Thankful For The Quick Response By Police, School Leaders After Suspicious Containers Found

Moore Fairview Elementary students were evacuated after suspicious devices were reported nearby, but police later confirmed there was no threat to the school.

Oklahoma City police are investigating a scare at Fairview Elementary after "unknown devices" were found near the campus on Monday, prompting an evacuation to another school.

Police responded to reports of a possible explosion near the elementary school, but upon investigation, they discovered jars outside the building.

“The school sent out an announcement to notify parents of the issue,” said parent Joel Denicolo.

At around 1:50 p.m., Fairview Elementary students were evacuated by school buses to Moore West Junior High after the unknown devices were found.

“Obviously, I was immediately concerned,” said Denicolo, whose son is a first grader. The notice informed parents that students evacuated with “whatever items they had on them.”

A half-hour later, police gave the all-clear, stating that the jars were empty, and there was no threat. The evacuation was carried out as a precaution. Police officers were present at the junior high to manage increased traffic as parents picked up their children.

“Glad they took action out of caution. It’s a large task to move all the kids. Fairview is the largest elementary school in the district,” Denicolo added.

Several parents reported hearing what sounded like an explosion near the school around noon, but the source of the sound remains undetermined.

Parents were sent the following message.

"Dear Fairview Families,

Recently, unknown devices were found outside on the Fairview campus. Oklahoma City Police are working the scene and it is an active investigation.

Students and employees are safe, and out of an abundance of caution, all students will be transported by bus to Moore West Junior High. Students were evacuated with whatever items they had on them, so walkers and car riders may not have their backpacks, house keys, and other necessities.

Fairview parents/guardians are not to go to the Fairview campus.

DO NOT COME TO MWJH UNTIL after 2:30 p.m. due to junior high dismissal.

Fairview students may be checked out by a parent/guardian by entering the MWJH gym behind the back of the school.

Moore West JH: 9400 S. Penn Ave.; OKC, OK 73159

Fairview bus riders will be picked up for their regular routes at MWJH at the normal time.

Students will not have their keys and belongings if they were left at the Fairview campus.

The safety and security of MPS students, employees, and our campus sites are of the highest importance, and we appreciate everyone's cooperation. We will provide an update once students are moved to MWJH.

Thank you,

MPS Administration"