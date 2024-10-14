OKC Shooting Victim Identified As Son of Advocate Against Gun Violence

Oklahoma City police identified Javier Morales, 24, as the victim of a fatal shooting outside a liquor store. Connected to LiveFree OKC, Morales's death highlights ongoing gun violence issues, prompting community members to strengthen their outreach efforts. An arrest has been made, but the shooter remains at large.

Oklahoma City police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting.

The victim, 24-year-old Javier Morales, was found dead from gunshot wounds in a liquor store parking lot near NW 91st Street and Western Avenue. Morales was connected to a group focused on combating gun violence, LiveFree OKC.

“It just hits close to home,” said Jabee Williams, a member of LiveFree OKC, a nonprofit that promotes peace and aims to curb gun violence through intervention and outreach.

“All of us have been there. We’ve lost a family member,” Williams said, explaining the group's mission to engage youth in the community by providing hope and resources. “What we want to do is not just take a gun out of a kid’s hand but put something else in it.”

According to police, Morales, the son of one of LiveFree OKC’s peacemakers, was involved in an altercation with at least one other person. “It looks like there may have been several people involved,” said MSgt Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers investigating the crime located a vehicle connected to the shooting, leading them to a home near SE 23rd Street and Del Road. A standoff ensued, but police were able to negotiate with two individuals inside the house. Both surrendered without incident.

Police arrested 20-year-old Brooklynn Miller on an accessory to murder complaint. Authorities are still searching for the shooter.

Williams said the loss of Morales has only strengthened their commitment to the community. “For him, he's strong and understands that he has to continue working, and that's really what helps give him energy—to know that this is what his son wanted him to do.”

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.