OKC Leaders React To Deadly OKC Shootout

Oklahoma City leaders are reacting to a deadly shootout that killed one person and left at least 14 injured early Saturday morning.

Mayor David Holt underscored his support for the Second Amendment but encouraged gun owners across Oklahoma to take ownership seriously, citing a reported 246 guns stolen from unlocked cars in Oklahoma City so far this year.

"Sometimes a tragic story begins with something as simple as an unlocked car," Holt said.

Holt said that the recent pattern of shootings is a result of young men making terrible decisions with grave consequences. The mayor said focusing on the city's youth is the key to preventing future violence.

"The most important thing we can do at the local level to prevent these tragic events is to keep investing in our young people. When we cut the ribbon on a new soccer field, we’re not trying to create the next Messi. We’re giving young people an outlet, and data shows us that young people who stay in school and are engaged in extracurricular activities are far less likely to find themselves shooting each other at midnight," Holt said.

No large city will ever prevent all crime, all tragedy or all stupidity. But we can make a difference. This is the work to which we remain committed.

Representative Mickey Dollens (D-OKC) said his heart goes out to the victims and he's grateful for law enforcement's response. In a statement, he said:

“My heart goes out to the individuals and families affected by this tragic shooting. I am thankful for law enforcement's swift response in such a difficult situation. As these incidents become increasingly common both across the nation and here in Oklahoma, we must unite as a community. It is essential for elected leaders at every level to collaborate on meaningful solutions, whether that involves enhancing mental health support, promoting gun safety, or investing in community programs. We must come together to create a stronger, safer community for everyone.”