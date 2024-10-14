Teen Killed In SW OKC Shootout Identified, 3 Arrested

The victim of a deadly shootout that happened at an event center in southwest Oklahoma City has been identified.

Oklahoma City Police say 18-year-old Geraldo Sandoval was found deceased on the scene early Saturday morning at Patty's Event Center near 59th Street and South Agnew Avenue.

Police say it appears an argument began between the victim and other people on the scene. This altercation escalated to gunfire and resulted in Sandoval’s death.

Three adults have been arrested in connection to the shootout, according to police.

19-year-old Jaziel Ramos and 20-year-old Thomas Santiago face complaints of First-Degree Murder, while 20-year-old Abraham Violante faces multiple complaints of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said that gunfire continued after Sandoval was struck, and at least 14 people were shot.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said that shots were fired both inside and outside of the venue.

Two victims are in critical condition.

Police have confirmed there was no security at the party.

Littlejohn told News 9 that this was not a random shooting and that there was no reason to believe there was any public threat.

News 9 contacted Patty's Event Center, but they did not comment.

OKC Mayor David Holt released a statement on Facebook following the shootout.

