2 Arrested, 1 Dead, 14 Shot At Halloween Party In SW Oklahoma City

At least 12 people were shot and one killed in a deadly shootout early Saturday at an event center in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirmed to News 9.

By: News 9

Two adults have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at an event center in southwest Oklahoma City around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Police

At least 14 people were shot and one killed in the deadly shootout, police confirmed.

The incident happened during a Halloween party at Patty's Event Center near 59th Street and South Agnew Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said that shots were fired both inside and outside of the venue and that one person was killed. Two victims are in critical condition.

Police have confirmed there was no security at the party.

Police confirm all 12 people who were injured were shot; that number does not include anyone who fell or was hurt trying to get away.

Multiple people have been detained in connection with the shooting, and police are interviewing several witnesses. There are no suspects in custody yet.

Littlejohn told News 9 that this was not a random shooting and that there is no reason to believe there is any public threat.

News 9 contacted Patty's Event Center, but they did not comment.

Police will be on the scene throughout the rest of the day investigating.

OKC Mayor David Holt released a statement on Facebook following the shootout.

