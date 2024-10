News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for October 11, 2024, is Greyson Minor.

By: News 9

Greyson has been playing football since he was 6-years-old. He now plays for the 9-U Mustang Broncos Red.

His nominators say he can't wait to play his heart out this upcoming season.