The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch was on the road Wednesday at Hips N' Clips talking about the Hispanic Fiesta happening this weekend!

By: News 9

On Saturday at 5 p.m., come to a party at Scissortail Park for dancing, food, and a celebration of cultures.