Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Hit-And-Run

Tuesday, October 8th 2024, 6:32 am
One person was hospitalized after a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the hit-and-run happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue.
OCPD said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
