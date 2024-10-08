Police Investigating NW Oklahoma City Hit-And-Run

One person was hospitalized after a hit-and-run Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Police are investigating.

Tuesday, October 8th 2024, 6:32 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was hospitalized after a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the hit-and-run happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue.

OCPD said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.
