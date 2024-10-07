Vanderbilt Fans Celebrate Alabama Upset, Throw Goal Posts In Cumberland River After Two-Mile March

After a 40-35 win over then No. 1 Alabama, Vanderbilt University spectators rushed the field, removed a goalpost from FirstBank Stadium, and paraded it through the streets of Nashville in celebration. The goalpost's journey came to an end on the shores of the Cumberland River.

Monday, October 7th 2024, 10:47 am

By: CBS Sports


NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

Biggest night in Vanderbilt football history? You betcha. After shocking No. 1 Alabama 40-35, the students are carrying the goalposts from West End all the way down to the agglomeration of bars and honky-tonks on Lower Broadway, which is about a 2 1/2 mile hike. The goal posts ended up in the Cumberland River, where they found a watery grave. 

﻿

Vandy247's Robbie Weinstein said on social media that Nashville had closed streets around Broadway in anticipation of the Vanderbilt goal posts' arrival

Coach Clark Lea said he'd be enjoying Vanderbilt's win for the next 12 hours. Vanderbilt's student body is right there with him. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 7th, 2024

September 10th, 2022

September 10th, 2022

August 31st, 2022

Top Headlines

October 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024