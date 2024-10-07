Vanderbilt Fans Celebrate Alabama Upset, Throw Goal Posts In Cumberland River After Two-Mile March

After a 40-35 win over then No. 1 Alabama, Vanderbilt University spectators rushed the field, removed a goalpost from FirstBank Stadium, and paraded it through the streets of Nashville in celebration. The goalpost's journey came to an end on the shores of the Cumberland River.

By: CBS Sports

-

Biggest night in Vanderbilt football history? You betcha. After shocking No. 1 Alabama 40-35, the students are carrying the goalposts from West End all the way down to the agglomeration of bars and honky-tonks on Lower Broadway, which is about a 2 1/2 mile hike. The goal posts ended up in the Cumberland River, where they found a watery grave.

﻿

Vandy247's Robbie Weinstein said on social media that Nashville had closed streets around Broadway in anticipation of the Vanderbilt goal posts' arrival.

Coach Clark Lea said he'd be enjoying Vanderbilt's win for the next 12 hours. Vanderbilt's student body is right there with him.