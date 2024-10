A crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 44 is impacting traffic Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-44 near Southwest 104th Street.

It is unknown if there were any injuries, but a traffic backup has been created in the area.