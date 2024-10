Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a home near NW 99th and Shartel on Sunday.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a home near NW 99th and Shartel on Sunday.

The house caught fire around 6 a.m. and was fully involved by the time crews arrived at the scene.

The roof partially collapsed in the back of the home, crews say.

There were no injuries reported. The cause is still under investigation.