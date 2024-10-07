Oklahoma City Leader Reacts To Weekend Violence In Bricktown

Multiple people were injured this weekend in Bricktown following 2 shootings and a stabbing.

Oklahoma leaders are sharing their reactions to this increased violence.

For decades, Oklahoma City has been engaged in policy work to reduce crime in Bricktown.

Police have drawn a connection between incidents and minors who are in the area late at night.

In 2023, the city set an earlier curfew for most unaccompanied minors, who now must be out of the district by 9 p.m., with a few exceptions.

“Those things had seemed to be working,” said Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice. “It seems from what I have read thus far that this happened right outside of that curfew time.”

Mayor David Holt had no comment about this weekend's incidents. A representative for the Greater OKC Chamber also declined to comment, citing a need to learn more details.

Oklahoma City Police are expected to share more details on Monday.

“This happened in lower Bricktown,” Nice added. “So, the things that are happening in lower Bricktown that we need to continue to address are lighting issues, in my opinion.”

Nice said several community members in Bricktown support her mission to add more lighting. She credited Oklahoma City Police, which has a precinct in Bricktown and expands its presence on the weekends.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless violence we are currently experiencing in our Downtown Community,” said a statement posted to the Facebook page for Visit Bricktown OKC. “Please pray and support the employees and businesses as we all work together to get through these difficult times within the district and our society.”

Oklahoma City Police responded to a stabbing near Sheridan and Mickey Mantle early Saturday morning.

Police said a fight broke out and one of the men involved stabbed another.

Police say two separate shootings happened Saturday night in Bricktown that left four injured and three taken into custody.

The first happened just before 10 p.m. near the 200 block of Bass Pro Drive, where authorities say a person was shot in the arm during a fight. The injured person was found near a bridge in the area, police said.

No suspect was apprehended in relation to this shooting.

Coincidentally, a second shooting was confirmed just before midnight in the same downtown district. All four people who were injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries. This shooting happened near a chicken restaurant and a movie theater, police said.

Four people were injured and three were taken into custody after a second shooting Saturday night in the Bricktown district of Oklahoma City, police said.

Investigators are saying as of very early Sunday that the two shooting incidents are unrelated.

None of these injuries were considered to be life-threatening either, authorities confirmed.