Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Five Children And Brother

An Oklahoma man pled guilty on Tuesday to shooting and killing his five children and brother in 2021. Jerron Pridgeon was also charged with injuring the children's mother.

By: News 9

Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty in the case but agreed to the guilty plea.

"We needed to put this behind us. It would be very traumatic to go through all this evidence with the police, and for the jury to see this evidence and make a decision," said Muskogee District Attorney Larry Edwards.

Pridgeon had originally pled not guilty by reason of insanity, claiming he experienced visions before committing the murders in a Muskogee home. However, his attorney noted that the decision to change his plea was made to avoid the uncertainties of a jury trial.

"It may not be the final result you're looking for, but at least you know what it is, and you're the one who controlled and made that decision," said Ben Hilfiger, Pridgeon's attorney.

Pridgeon was sentenced immediately to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He has ten days to withdraw his guilty plea before returning to prison.