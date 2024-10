News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for October 4, 2024, is Aiden!

By: News 9

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for October 4, 2024, is Aiden Parker!

Aiden plays AAU for team HQ and flag football for EliteHQ.

His nominators say he puts countless hours in and out of practice and maintains A's and B's while playing multiple sports.