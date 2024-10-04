Port Workers Reach Preliminary Deal, Ending Strike Until January 15

Dockworkers represented by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) have agreed to suspend their strike until Jan. 15 due to a tentative agreement reached with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX).

By: News 9

Dockworkers represented by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) have agreed to suspend their strike until Jan. 15 due to a tentative agreement reached with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX). USMX is a shipping industry group representing ocean carriers and terminal operators in the 14 ports affected by the strike along the East and Gulf coasts.

The two sides have reached a tentative agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the Master Contract until Jan. 15, 2025. They will return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues, the ILA and USMX said in a joint statement on Thursday. “All current job actions will cease, and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume,” the statement added.

The agreement involves a 61.5% wage increase over the next six years, according to ILA Local 333 President Scott Cowan in an interview with CBS News Baltimore. It also contains language that protects workers from automation.

The Port of New York and New Jersey indicated on social media that their facilities will remain closed regardless of the agreement with USMX.

“Today’s tentative agreement on a record wage and an extension of the collective bargaining process represents critical progress toward a strong contract. I congratulate the dockworkers from the ILA, who deserve a strong contract after sacrificing so much to keep our ports open during the pandemic,” President Biden said. “And I applaud the port operators and carriers who are members of the US Maritime Alliance for working hard and putting a strong offer on the table.”