'Support Our Community:' OU Food Pantry Asking For Donations Amid Annual Red River Food Fight

With a week to go before the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas kicks off, members of the OU Food Pantry are asking for support in a friendly competition with their rival school.

Both the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas are fighting against food insecurity with a yearly competition, known as the Red River Food Fight, to see who can raise the most shelf-stable foods before the big game.

The OU Food Pantry says Oklahoma is one of the top ten hungriest states, and on campus, 1 in 2 students experience food insecurity.

According to the pantry, 500 to 600 students come through their door each week, and that number is increasing every month.

With only two days of the contest left, the OU Food Pantry said it is hoping fans will flood the shelves with donations.

"It’s a big deal," OU Food Pantry student director Royce Coleman said. "OU is a very, extremely food insecure campus, so finding ways that we can provide for our students, staff, and faculty to support our community is so important."

OU won the competition in 2023, bringing in over 5,000 pounds worth of donations.

Saturday is the last day to donate, but you can donate food on campus, or through the OU Food Pantry's wishlist on Amazon here.

The winner will be announced next Saturday, the same day the Sooners and Longhorns take the field at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.