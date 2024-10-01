Man Killed In Choctaw Blowtorch Incident Identified

Tuesday, October 1st 2024, 2:19 pm

By: News 9


CHOCTAW, Okla. -

A man killed in a blowtorch incident in Choctaw Monday was identified on Tuesday.

Choctaw Police say that 54-year-old Luther Buddy (Bo) passed after a 'blowtorch' exploded on Monday evening.

The scene was near Northeast 57th Street and North Choctaw Road in Choctaw.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
