Man Killed In Choctaw Blowtorch Incident Identified

By: News 9

A man killed in a blowtorch incident in Choctaw Monday was identified on Tuesday.

Choctaw Police say that 54-year-old Luther Buddy (Bo) passed after a 'blowtorch' exploded on Monday evening.

The scene was near Northeast 57th Street and North Choctaw Road in Choctaw.

