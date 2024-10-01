Amid Nationwide Truck Diver Shortage, Metro Tech Offering New, Month-Long Commercial Driver's License Program

An Oklahoma City career and technology center has launched a commercial driver’s license training program to address a nationwide truck driver shortage.

Despite truck drivers' important role in keeping the American economy functioning, shipping industry experts say they are facing a shortage of qualified drivers.

To combat the shortage of drivers around the country, in Oklahoma City, Metro Tech is now offering training for drivers to get their commercial driver's license, or CDL, in just one month to help meet that demand.

Metrotech said there is an aging population of truck drivers, and without enough people getting into the industry and more freight on the roads than ever before, companies have a hard time keeping up with demand.

Metrotech says there are 60,000 to 80,000 truck driver openings in the country, and if current trends continue, that number will jump to 180,000 by 2030.

With a 28-day class beginning each month, students at Metro Tech are earning their CDL through hands-on training from experienced instructors.

Metrotech says anyone and everyone is a good candidate.

"Some of them on Day 1 haven't driven anything bigger than a Honda Civic, and leave here driving a truck with 80,000 pounds," Metro Tech workforce development coordinator Cody McPherson said.

Metro Tech says the average starting salary of a truck driver is $61,000, but earning a six-digit salary is easily attainable.

Metro Tech also said their CDL training program has a 99% job placement rate.

