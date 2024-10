A collision involving multiple vehicles is causing a backup on Interstate 44.

By: News 9

Traffic cameras show several vehicles pulled off the road while the Oklahoma Highway Patrol works to clear the wrecks.

A scene near I-44 and just north of Southwest 15th Street is slowing traffic in the area.

OHP said it is unknown if anyone was injured in these wrecks.