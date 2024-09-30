Tim Walz And JD Vance's 2024 VP Debate Is Tuesday. Here's What To Know.

Tim Walz and JD Vance face off in the only scheduled vice presidential debate on Tuesday. Here's what to know.

By: CBS News

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — both relative newcomers to the national political spotlight — face off Tuesday in the only scheduled vice-presidential debate before the November election.

The debate is being held three weeks after former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris had their only scheduled debate.

Walz, who is Harris' running mate, has had a long career in politics but was largely unknown to voters outside of Minnesota before he joined the Democratic ticket.

Vance, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," was first elected to office in 2022 — less than two years before being selected by Trump to be his running mate.

Here's what to know about the debate.

What time will the VP debate start and end?

The debate starts at 8 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday. It will run 90 minutes — the same length as the two presidential debates — and end at 9:30 p.m. (CT.)

Who is moderating the VP debate?

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will moderate the debate.

Where is the VP debate?

The debate is taking place at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

Trump was a lifelong resident of New York City, a Democratic stronghold, before changing his voter registration and primary residence in 2019 to Palm Beach, Florida, where his golf club Mar-a-Lago is located.

In 2020, Trump lost New York to President Biden by more than 20 points, but the former president insisted during a recent campaign event on Long Island that he could win the state this year.

"When I told some people in Washington, 'I'm going up to New York, we're doing a campaign speech,' they said, 'What do you mean New York? You can't ever — nobody can win. Republicans can't win. I said, 'I can win New York, and we can win New York.' We're going to win," Trump said.

What are the rules for the debate?

Both campaigns agreed to a 90-minute debate with two four-minute commercial breaks. Campaign staff are not allowed to interact with the candidates during the breaks.

There will be no audience — a measure also implemented during the two previous presidential debates.

At the event's start, the moderators will introduce the candidates in order of incumbent party, with Walz coming first. There will be no opening statements.

Walz will stand behind the lectern on the left side of the stage, which will be on the right side of viewers' screens. Vance will be at podium on the right side of the stage, but the left side of screens.

Candidates who cannot bring pre-written notes or props on stage will have two minutes to answer a question and two minutes to respond. They will be allowed one minute for rebuttals. At moderators' discretion, candidates may get an additional minute to continue a discussion.

Unlike in presidential debates, a candidate's microphone will not be muted when their opponent speaks, but CBS News reserves the right to turn off the microphones.

Vance won a virtual coin toss on Thursday, opting to go second with his closing statement. Each candidate will have two minutes for their closing remarks.

No topics or questions will be shared with the campaigns in advance.

How can you watch the VP debate on cable?

CBS will air debate coverage starting at 7 p.m. CT on its broadcast stations and affiliates, including News 9.

Besides CBS, the debate will simulcast on a number of other broadcast and cable networks. Check your local listings.

How can you stream the VP debate without cable?

It will also be streamed on all platforms where CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+ are available, including CBSNews.com and YouTube.

Debate coverage on CBS News 24/7 begins at 3 p.m. ET.