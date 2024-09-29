Police Respond To SW OKC Shooting

Sunday, September 29th 2024, 3:31 pm
Police say they are responding to a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City Sunday.
Authorities say the shooting happened near Southwest 17th Street and South Independence Avenue.
An adult male was shot in the leg, according to police.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
