Police Respond To SW OKC Shooting

Police say they are responding to a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City Sunday.

Sunday, September 29th 2024, 3:31 pm

By: News 9


Authorities say the shooting happened near Southwest 17th Street and South Independence Avenue.

An adult male was shot in the leg, according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

