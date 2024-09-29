John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' Franchise Actor, Dies At 76

Actor John Ashton, best known for his role as the by-the-book detective in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise, has died, his publicist Alan Somers confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. He was 76.

By: CBS News

Actor John Ashton, best known for his role as the by-the-book detective in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise, has died, his publicist Alan Somers confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. He was 76.

Ashton died Thursday in Ft. Collins, Colorado, after a battle with cancer.

"John was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him," a statement said.

Ashton was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on Feb. 22, 1948, and raised in Enfield, Connecticut. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California.

Throughout his 50-year career in show business, Ashton appeared in nearly 100 movies after making his debut in 1973's "The Psychopath."

He was probably best known for his role as Det. Sgt. John Taggart in the first two installments of the "Beverly Hills Cop" series alongside Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold. He reprised his role in 2024's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."

Other film credits include "Some Kind of Wonderful," "She's Having a Baby," "Midnight Run," "Little Big League" and "Gone Baby Gone."

On television, he played Willie Joe Garr on several episodes of "Dallas" and made an appearance on such shows like "Columbo," "Police Squad!" "Hardball" and others.

"John devoted his career to honing his craft and bringing characters to life on the screen. His presence will be greatly missed," Somers said.

Ashton is survived by his wife Robin Hoye, three children, three step-children and a grandson. He also leaves behind two sisters and a brother.

"John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him," Somers said. "John's impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come."

The family requests any donations in Ashton's memory be made to Pathways Hospice Care.