By: News 9

A man has been arrested for manslaughter following a deadly crash on Interstate 44 early Sunday morning.

Authorities say 55-year-old Marla Daniels died when Crutcher Lawayne King's car collided with her SUV.

Troopers don't know what caused the crash.

King is in jail on a $25,000 bond.