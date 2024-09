News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for September 27, 2024, is Kassidee Thompson.

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for September 27, 2024, is Kassidee Thompson.

Kassidee is a senior at Velma-Alma High School and has been playing softball since she was 4.

Her nominator says she has a heart of gold and is a great role model for her teammates.