Oklahoma Tourism Director Announces Retirement After Over A Decade Of State Service

Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD), announced her retirement Thursday after more than a decade of service to the state. Zumwalt, who has held the top post at OTRD since October 2022, is stepping down to pursue opportunities in the private sector. Her final day will be Oct. 11, during which she will assist with the transition to new leadership.

By: News 9

During her tenure at OTRD, Zumwalt oversaw a number of accomplishments, including welcoming over 18 million visitors to Oklahoma and contributing $11.8 billion to the state’s economy. She led efforts to modernize the agency’s financial, procurement, and park reservation systems. Under her leadership, the department received a Heartland Emmy for its “Imagine That” campaign and was nationally recognized for having the top Travel Guide in the U.S. in 2023. Additionally, Oklahoma Today magazine was named Magazine of the Year in 2024.

Before her role at OTRD, Zumwalt led the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) during the pandemic, where she spearheaded efforts to distribute over $5 billion in unemployment benefits and organized events to serve thousands of claimants.

Zumwalt’s successor has yet to be announced. She will remain in her role until her departure to ensure a smooth transition.

Zumwalt's retirement announcement can be read below.

In April of 2024, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called for Zuwalt to resign after an audit was released. The audit alleged that Zumwalt misused funds while working with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. It was alleged that Zumwalt steered millions of dollars in state contracts to a software company where her husband is Vice President.

During the same time, Gov Kevin Stitt withdrew her from consideration for his Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.

