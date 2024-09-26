Crews Responded To Downtown OKC Commercial Fire

Authorities responded to a commercial fire in downtown Oklahoma City.

Thursday, September 26th 2024, 1:46 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities responded to a commercial fire in downtown Oklahoma City.

The scene was near Oklahoma Avenue and Northeast 6th Street.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department stated that they evacuated the building.

Officials say that the fire is now out, as of 1:40 p.m., and that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 26th, 2024

September 28th, 2024

September 27th, 2024

September 26th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024