Crews Responded To Downtown OKC Commercial Fire

Thursday, September 26th 2024, 1:46 pm
Authorities responded to a commercial fire in downtown Oklahoma City.
The scene was near Oklahoma Avenue and Northeast 6th Street.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department stated that they evacuated the building.
Officials say that the fire is now out, as of 1:40 p.m., and that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
