I-44 Multi-Vehicle Crash Affecting SW Oklahoma City Traffic

No injuries have been reported after a crash Thursday morning in southwestern Oklahoma City.

Thursday, September 26th 2024, 7:38 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A crash involving multiple vehicles is impacting traffic Thursday morning in southwestern Oklahoma City, authorities say.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 44 near the junction with Interstate 40, and a traffic backup has formed as a result.

There have been no injuries reported.
