I-44 Multi-Vehicle Crash Affecting SW Oklahoma City Traffic

Thursday, September 26th 2024, 7:38 am
A crash involving multiple vehicles is impacting traffic Thursday morning in southwestern Oklahoma City, authorities say.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 44 near the junction with Interstate 40, and a traffic backup has formed as a result.
There have been no injuries reported.
September 26th, 2024
September 23rd, 2024
September 20th, 2024
September 19th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024