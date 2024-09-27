Everything You Need To Know About The OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark

A new resort development, the OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, is poised to become a landmark attraction in Oklahoma City when it opens in Spring 2025. Here is everything you need to know about the resort.

A new resort development, the OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, is poised to become a landmark attraction in Oklahoma City when it opens in the spring of 2025.

Here is everything you need to know about the resort, according to OKANA.

Quick Facts About OKANA

The Chickasaw Nation announced the project in October 2021, with construction commencing in October 2022.

The name “OKANA,” pronounced “OH-KAH-NAH,” is derived from the Chickasaw words for water (“oka’”) and friend (“inka̱na’”).

According to a representative of the Chickasaw Nation, this name captures the essence of the resort, highlighting the tribe's deep connection to water and their welcoming spirit. “OKANA” emphasizes Oklahoma's rich history and promising future, marking it as a destination for visitors of all backgrounds.,

Advanced reservations for the resort will open to the public on Sept. 26, 2024, for stays beginning on April 1, 2025.

Discounted prices start at $149 per night, and special discounts will be available from April to August. Regular rates start at $200 per night.

Economic Impact

The OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark is expected to create substantial economic benefits for the region.

During its construction phase, the project generated approximately 1,404 jobs annually, with an estimated $80.7 million in payroll and $226.3 million in construction expenditures.

Once operational, the resort anticipates creating 800 direct and indirect jobs, generating $23.1 million in payroll and having an annual economic impact of $97.7 million.

Over a decade, the combined effects of the resort and visitor spending could yield up to 985 jobs, $320.6 million in payroll and a staggering $1.3 billion in economic activity. The anticipated tax impact for the State of Oklahoma is projected to be around $107 million, with additional contributions to Oklahoma County and Oklahoma City.

Resort Features

The 11-story OKANA Resort Hotel will feature 404 rooms ranging from 420 to 720 square feet. Designed to accommodate families, couples, and friends, the hotel includes more than 100 suites, many of which will offer views of the Oklahoma River and downtown Oklahoma City. The design incorporates elements of Native American artistry to provide a unique atmosphere for relaxation and enjoyment.

The resort's conference center will feature 27,000 square feet of event space for conventions, meetings, and corporate retreats. Highlights include a 9,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom that accommodates 500 to 1,000 guests, a 5,000-square-foot Junior Ballroom, and four 1,000-square-foot breakout rooms next to the hotel and adjacent to the First Americans Museum.

A landscaped amphitheater will offer a venue for outdoor events. It will feature an open-air stage and seating for up to 1,500 guests. This public amenity will host musical performances, festivals, and theatrical events, enhancing the programming of the nearby First Americans Museum.

Additionally, a 10,000-square-foot First Americans retail art gallery is set to open in 2025. This gallery will feature a multi-use space and rental studios, further enriching guests' cultural experiences.

Waterpark Attractions

The indoor waterpark, which will span 100,000 square feet, will offer family-friendly attractions such as a wave pool, lazy river, and numerous water slides.

The outdoor waterpark, open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, will feature a 4.5-acre lagoon with water slides, an inflatable obstacle course, and a sandy beach.

The water park features an array of waterslides, including three-lane mat racers, two family raft rides, three tube rides, two kiddie slides, four body slides, and one water coaster.

Other features include a FLY pool for zip-lining and jumping into the water and adult-only areas for relaxation. Private cabanas will also be available for rent.

Dining and Entertainment

OKANA's dining options include several restaurants and bars that cater to diverse tastes.

Primary Restaurants at OKANA Resort

Jack Rabbit:

Social hub inspired by the black-tailed jackrabbit Offers expertly crafted drinks and unique dishes

Chido Tacos X Tequila:

Modern taqueria focused on Mexican street food Casual setting for quick bites and leisurely meals

Smokehouse Social:

BBQ restaurant with an emphasis on beverages Features sports simulators for friendly competition

Waterpark Concessions & Bars

Kaya:

Casual Japanese pub offering Asian street food Inspired by traditional food stalls in Japan

Sliders:

Fast-casual burger bar emphasizing quality ingredients References both compact burgers and nearby waterpark attractions

Pie Lab:

Neapolitan-style pizza and calzones from a stone hearth oven Focuses on unique flavor combinations

The Dive Bar:

Premium beverage experience with sophisticated mixology Casual venue for adults to socialize

OKASIS Lagoon Bar:

Swim-up bar with frozen specialty cocktails Stunning views of the city and resort

Frosty Flamingo:

Concession stand featuring Hawaiian-style shaved ice Vibrant flavors are perfect for cooling off after waterpark fun

Waterbyrd - Chicken Shack:

Chicken-focused outlet overlooking the lagoon Combines location and menu in a playful name

OKANA Candy Co. - Sweet Shop:

Candy and specialty ice cream shop Offers visually stunning presentations and unique treats

Market 56 - Grab & Go:

Named after the Chickasaw Nation's history Features house-made pastries, sandwiches, salads, and Starbucks coffee.

Other Entertainment

For family entertainment, the OKANARAMA! Game Hall will feature laser tag, crafts, and other activities, ensuring guests of all ages have memorable experiences.

There is also a spa with treatment rooms for massages, manicures and pedicures, saunas, relaxation areas, and a full specialty product line.

