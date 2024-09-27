Everything You Need To Know About The OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Thursday, September 26th 2024, 7:44 pm
A new resort development, the OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, is poised to become a landmark attraction in Oklahoma City when it opens in the spring of 2025.
Here is everything you need to know about the resort, according to OKANA.
Quick Facts About OKANA
The Chickasaw Nation announced the project in October 2021, with construction commencing in October 2022.
The name “OKANA,” pronounced “OH-KAH-NAH,” is derived from the Chickasaw words for water (“oka’”) and friend (“inka̱na’”).
According to a representative of the Chickasaw Nation, this name captures the essence of the resort, highlighting the tribe's deep connection to water and their welcoming spirit. “OKANA” emphasizes Oklahoma's rich history and promising future, marking it as a destination for visitors of all backgrounds.,
Advanced reservations for the resort will open to the public on Sept. 26, 2024, for stays beginning on April 1, 2025.
Discounted prices start at $149 per night, and special discounts will be available from April to August. Regular rates start at $200 per night.
Economic Impact
The OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark is expected to create substantial economic benefits for the region.
During its construction phase, the project generated approximately 1,404 jobs annually, with an estimated $80.7 million in payroll and $226.3 million in construction expenditures.
Once operational, the resort anticipates creating 800 direct and indirect jobs, generating $23.1 million in payroll and having an annual economic impact of $97.7 million.
Over a decade, the combined effects of the resort and visitor spending could yield up to 985 jobs, $320.6 million in payroll and a staggering $1.3 billion in economic activity. The anticipated tax impact for the State of Oklahoma is projected to be around $107 million, with additional contributions to Oklahoma County and Oklahoma City.
Resort Features
The 11-story OKANA Resort Hotel will feature 404 rooms ranging from 420 to 720 square feet. Designed to accommodate families, couples, and friends, the hotel includes more than 100 suites, many of which will offer views of the Oklahoma River and downtown Oklahoma City. The design incorporates elements of Native American artistry to provide a unique atmosphere for relaxation and enjoyment.
The resort's conference center will feature 27,000 square feet of event space for conventions, meetings, and corporate retreats. Highlights include a 9,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom that accommodates 500 to 1,000 guests, a 5,000-square-foot Junior Ballroom, and four 1,000-square-foot breakout rooms next to the hotel and adjacent to the First Americans Museum.
A landscaped amphitheater will offer a venue for outdoor events. It will feature an open-air stage and seating for up to 1,500 guests. This public amenity will host musical performances, festivals, and theatrical events, enhancing the programming of the nearby First Americans Museum.
Additionally, a 10,000-square-foot First Americans retail art gallery is set to open in 2025. This gallery will feature a multi-use space and rental studios, further enriching guests' cultural experiences.
Waterpark Attractions
The indoor waterpark, which will span 100,000 square feet, will offer family-friendly attractions such as a wave pool, lazy river, and numerous water slides.
Image Provided By: OKANA Resort
Image Provided By: OKANA Resort
The outdoor waterpark, open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, will feature a 4.5-acre lagoon with water slides, an inflatable obstacle course, and a sandy beach.
The water park features an array of waterslides, including three-lane mat racers, two family raft rides, three tube rides, two kiddie slides, four body slides, and one water coaster.
Image Provided By: OKANA Resort
Other features include a FLY pool for zip-lining and jumping into the water and adult-only areas for relaxation. Private cabanas will also be available for rent.
Dining and Entertainment
OKANA's dining options include several restaurants and bars that cater to diverse tastes.
Primary Restaurants at OKANA Resort
Jack Rabbit:
Chido Tacos X Tequila:
Image Provided By: OKANA Resort
Smokehouse Social:
Waterpark Concessions & Bars
Kaya:
Sliders:
Pie Lab:
The Dive Bar:
Image Provided By: OKANA Resort
OKASIS Lagoon Bar:
Frosty Flamingo:
Waterbyrd - Chicken Shack:
OKANA Candy Co. - Sweet Shop:
Image Provided By: OKANA Resort
Market 56 - Grab & Go:
Other Entertainment
For family entertainment, the OKANARAMA! Game Hall will feature laser tag, crafts, and other activities, ensuring guests of all ages have memorable experiences.
There is also a spa with treatment rooms for massages, manicures and pedicures, saunas, relaxation areas, and a full specialty product line.
LINKS:
CLICK HERE for a 360-degree photo tour of OKANA.
CLICK HERE to view the OKANA website.
CLICK HERE to make a reservation.
